Buying a Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), which is $0.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7499 after opening rate of $0.7259 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.63 before closing at $0.72.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $87.6000 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) full year performance was -99.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -99.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $87.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1141057 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) recorded performance in the market was -78.51%, having the revenues showcasing -84.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.99M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.3565, with a change in the price was noted -8.20. In a similar fashion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -92.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,123,378 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -96.79%, alongside a downfall of -99.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.06% during last recorded quarter.