Boiling and ready to burst as Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) last month performance was -52.80%

At the end of the latest market close, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) was valued at $0.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.68 while reaching the peak value of $0.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.658. The stock current value is $0.84.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, MOGO Launches India Esports Campus Ambassadors Program. Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports company driving collegiate esports tournament, team, and player development in India, announced today the official launch of the MOGO Campus Ambassadors program. 138 students have signed on as MOGO campus ambassadors at their respective colleges and universities to drive forward their competitive gaming and industry aspirations while creating a grassroots collegiate esports outreach network across India. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobile Global Esports Inc. shares are logging -95.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $20.74.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1551916 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) recorded performance in the market was 1.30%, having the revenues showcasing 6.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.16M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobile Global Esports Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1255, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Mobile Global Esports Inc. posted a movement of -39.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,113,823 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGAM is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Mobile Global Esports Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.30%. The shares increased approximately by 19.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -52.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.43% during last recorded quarter.