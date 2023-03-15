AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is priced at $8.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.33 and reached a high price of $8.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.34. The stock touched a low price of $8.33.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, L’Officiel Inc. SAS granted permits by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish L’Officiel Magazines locally. Following the completion by L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) of the recruitment of a full team of experienced professionals and local experts in Singapore and Malaysia to earmark for a new and powerful launch under direct owner’s model, AMTD Digital Media Solutions Pte. Ltd. (has now been renamed as L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd.), a subsidiary of L’Officiel SAS Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been granted permits by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish the L’Officiel Singapore Magazine, and the L’Officiel Hommes Magazine. This is a milestone in the evolution of L’Officiel in Singapore, developing an owners model and integrating the brand globally. AMTD IDEA Group is excited to continue working with its friends and trusted business partners, to bring a fresh and unique L’Officiel products to the Singapore market under one global IP, one global media platform and one global rollout plan. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -99.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.61 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1423981 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was -17.70%, having the revenues showcasing -51.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.88, with a change in the price was noted -18.87. In a similar fashion, AMTD Digital Inc. posted a movement of -69.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,273,931 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HKD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AMTD Digital Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.70%. The shares increased approximately by -1.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.59% during last recorded quarter.