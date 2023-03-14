Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) was valued at $15.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.18 while reaching the peak value of $15.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.3155. The stock current value is $15.03.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Acura Names Upstart Auto Retail a Preferred Digital Retail Provider. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Upstart Auto Retail was selected by Acura as a preferred provider in its digital retail program. Upstart’s modern car-buying software is now available to Acura dealers and their customers across the U.S. You can read further details here

Upstart Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $133.80 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $12.01 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) full year performance was -84.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares are logging -88.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.01 and $133.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2385054 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) recorded performance in the market was 13.69%, having the revenues showcasing -12.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 1875 workers.

The Analysts eye on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Upstart Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.02, with a change in the price was noted -9.73. In a similar fashion, Upstart Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -39.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,971,490 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPST is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.47.

Technical rundown of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Raw Stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.41%.

Considering, the past performance of Upstart Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.34%, alongside a downfall of -84.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.00% during last recorded quarter.