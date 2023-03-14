UBS Group AG (UBS): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of UBS Group AG (UBS). It is currently valued at $20.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.68, after setting-off with the price of $19.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.285 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.36.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Five UBS Advisor Teams in Arizona Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List. UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that five of the firm’s financial advisor teams in Arizona have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023. Three of the five teams are based in Phoenix, and two are in Tucson. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.30 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $13.80 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was 22.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -10.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.80 and $22.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2362288 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was 7.10%, having the revenues showcasing 9.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.27B, as it employees total of 72597 workers.

Analysts verdict on UBS Group AG (UBS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.33, with a change in the price was noted +4.95. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of +33.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,295,103 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.85.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of UBS Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.45%, alongside a boost of 22.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.62% during last recorded quarter.