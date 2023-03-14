The countdown is on: Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI). It is currently valued at $18.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.00, after setting-off with the price of $8.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.65.

Ambipar Emergency Response had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) full year performance was 83.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambipar Emergency Response shares are logging -64.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 243.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.26 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2390613 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) recorded performance in the market was 82.95%, having the revenues showcasing 82.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.39M.

Specialists analysis on Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambipar Emergency Response a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.21%, alongside a boost of 83.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 34.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.39% during last recorded quarter.