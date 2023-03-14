The Boeing Company (BA) market price of $213.29 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Boeing Company (BA), which is $213.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $207.08 after opening rate of $200.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $197.11 before closing at $203.37.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, SAUDIA to Grow Long-Haul Fleet with up to 49 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. – Saudi Arabian flag-carrier to order 39 fuel-efficient 787-9 and 787-10 airplanes. You can read further details here

The Boeing Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $221.33 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $113.02 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

The Boeing Company (BA) full year performance was 21.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Boeing Company shares are logging -3.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.02 and $221.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3508189 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Boeing Company (BA) recorded performance in the market was 11.97%, having the revenues showcasing 18.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.76B, as it employees total of 156000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Boeing Company (BA)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the The Boeing Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 189.64, with a change in the price was noted +74.77. In a similar fashion, The Boeing Company posted a movement of +54.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,954,169 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The Boeing Company (BA)

Raw Stochastic average of The Boeing Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Boeing Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.38%, alongside a boost of 21.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.80% during last recorded quarter.