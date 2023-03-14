Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) was valued at $4.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.14 while reaching the peak value of $4.174 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.385. The stock current value is $3.59.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, Ribbon Expects Minimal Impact from Silicon Valley Bank Closure. Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it does not expect the closing of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to have a significant impact on its operations. You can read further details here

Ribbon Communications Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.84 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $2.19 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) full year performance was 21.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ribbon Communications Inc. shares are logging -25.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.19 and $4.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2830656 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) recorded performance in the market was 28.67%, having the revenues showcasing 45.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 623.48M, as it employees total of 3685 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ribbon Communications Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.14, with a change in the price was noted +1.11. In a similar fashion, Ribbon Communications Inc. posted a movement of +44.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 664,345 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RBBN is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical breakdown of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Raw Stochastic average of Ribbon Communications Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ribbon Communications Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.15%, alongside a boost of 21.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.34% during last recorded quarter.