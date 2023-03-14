Reason’s why Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $1.91

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH). It is currently valued at $1.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.63, after setting-off with the price of $1.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.2301 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.31.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.0000 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.6664 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) full year performance was -68.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares are logging -74.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623936 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) recorded performance in the market was 98.72%, having the revenues showcasing 108.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 307.98M, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0823, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +12.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 480,256 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVAH is recording 6.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.57.

Technical breakdown of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.27%, alongside a downfall of -68.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 108.78% during last recorded quarter.