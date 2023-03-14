Here is why Cameco Corporation (CCJ) recent weekly performance of -2.18% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cameco Corporation (CCJ). It is currently valued at $25.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.22, after setting-off with the price of $25.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.37.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Cameco announces 2022 results; strong market fundamentals captured in record long-term contracting of 80 million pounds uranium and 17 million kgU of conversion services; disciplined return to tier-one run rate with exposure to improving prices. Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). You can read further details here

Cameco Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.49 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $20.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) full year performance was -4.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cameco Corporation shares are logging -20.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.01 and $32.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1656350 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) recorded performance in the market was 13.70%, having the revenues showcasing 18.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.33B, as it employees total of 2095 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.95, with a change in the price was noted +2.37. In a similar fashion, Cameco Corporation posted a movement of +10.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,755,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCJ is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical rundown of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Cameco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Cameco Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.91%, alongside a downfall of -4.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.94% during last recorded quarter.