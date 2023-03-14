Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is priced at $25.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.30 and reached a high price of $25.765, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.40. The stock touched a low price of $24.94.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 2022 Form 10-K and 2022 Annual Investor Letter Now Available. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com. Hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge at https://ir.enterpriseproducts.com/notifications-requests. The 2022 Annual Investor Letter is also available on the Enterprise website under the Investors tab. You can read further details here

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.65 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $22.90 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) full year performance was 2.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -9.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.90 and $28.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2162481 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recorded performance in the market was 7.50%, having the revenues showcasing 8.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.59B, as it employees total of 7300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.16, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +1.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,106,885 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPD is recording 1.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.64%, alongside a boost of 2.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.58% during last recorded quarter.