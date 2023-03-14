Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) was valued at $1.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.02. The stock current value is $1.17.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Formation of a Joint Venture With Mega Matrix Corp. to Provide Digital Asset Staking Technology. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a sustainability focused generator of digital assets headquartered in New York, announced the formation of a joint venture with Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE: MPU) (“Mega Matrix”) by entering into a shareholders’ agreement (the “Agreement”) with MarsProtocol Technologies Pte. Ltd., the joint venture company (the “Joint Venture Company”), to jointly develop proof-of-stake technology tools for digital assets through the staking platform “MarsProtocol”, an institutional grade non-custodial staking technology (the “Joint Venture”). Through MarsProtocol, the Joint Venture will seek to provide non-custodial staking tools whereby users’ private keys are not stored in its database to ensure the safety of its users’ digital assets. Pursuant to the Agreement, Bit Digital will own 40% of the Joint Venture Company. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2000 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.5301 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was -64.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -72.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $4.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2375794 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was 95.00%, having the revenues showcasing 54.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.19M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0651, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +10.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,647,907 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bit Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.42%, alongside a downfall of -64.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.97% during last recorded quarter.