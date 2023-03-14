BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Quarterly Performance is 87.78%: Here is the Surprise Factor

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is priced at $1.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.19 and reached a high price of $1.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.43. The stock touched a low price of $0.9201.

BeyondSpring Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4500 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $0.5420 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/22.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) full year performance was -46.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BeyondSpring Inc. shares are logging -69.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1168560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) recorded performance in the market was -43.62%, having the revenues showcasing 87.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.29M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Specialists analysis on BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BeyondSpring Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5299, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, BeyondSpring Inc. posted a movement of +27.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 708,128 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

Raw Stochastic average of BeyondSpring Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.61%, alongside a downfall of -46.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -40.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.78% during last recorded quarter.