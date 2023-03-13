Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) was valued at $0.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.33 while reaching the peak value of $0.3358 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2435. The stock current value is $0.27.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Troika Media Group Inc. Reports Record Revenue of $187.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022. Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition group, today announced financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2022, a transition reporting period (“six month transition period”) as a result of the Company’s change in fiscal year to December 31 from June 30. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable, performance-driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes. You can read further details here

Troika Media Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.0950 for the same time period, recorded on 12/16/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) full year performance was -72.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Troika Media Group Inc. shares are logging -81.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 171392730 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) recorded performance in the market was 130.52%, having the revenues showcasing 130.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.14M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Troika Media Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2239, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Troika Media Group Inc. posted a movement of -5.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,804,289 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRKA is recording 4.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.87.

Technical breakdown of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Raw Stochastic average of Troika Media Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Troika Media Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 130.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.78%, alongside a downfall of -72.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -48.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.32% during last recorded quarter.