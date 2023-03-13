The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Caleminder Inc. (CMND)

At the end of the latest market close, Caleminder Inc. (CMND) was valued at $3.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.25 while reaching the peak value of $3.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.20. The stock current value is $4.35.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, SciSparc and Clearmind Reveal Three Unique Combinations of Future Psychedelic-Based Compounds. Clearmind Medicine submitted patent applications to protect the novel compounds. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Caleminder Inc. shares are logging -74.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $17.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8538519 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Caleminder Inc. (CMND) recorded performance in the market was 37.65%, having the revenues showcasing 41.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.41M.

Analysts verdict on Caleminder Inc. (CMND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Caleminder Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Caleminder Inc. (CMND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Caleminder Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Caleminder Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.65%. The shares increased approximately by 43.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.22% during last recorded quarter.