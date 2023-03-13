The clock is ticking: Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

At the end of the latest market close, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1579 while reaching the peak value of $0.1579 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.131. The stock current value is $0.14.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today reported that it received a notice on January 25, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”). The Company previously disclosed that it received a notice from Nasdaq on December 15, 2022 advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file the Form 10-K. You can read further details here

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3200 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.1007 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) full year performance was -92.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares are logging -95.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $3.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26222227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) recorded performance in the market was -29.39%, having the revenues showcasing -33.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.50M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1936, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -50.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,178,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVOS is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.72%, alongside a downfall of -92.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.08% during last recorded quarter.