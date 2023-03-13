SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) was valued at $1.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.19 while reaching the peak value of $2.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.97. The stock current value is $2.07.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, SoundHound AI Reports Strong Q4 Revenue, Up 84% Year-Over-Year. Full Year 2022 Revenue of $31.1 Million at High End of Guidance; Company Expects to Grow Revenue by Approximately 50% in 2023. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -88.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6140561 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was 16.95%, having the revenues showcasing 72.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 442.50M, as it employees total of 392 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1004, with a change in the price was noted -1.38. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of -39.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,386,905 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SoundHound AI Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.95%. The shares increased approximately by -36.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.50% during last recorded quarter.