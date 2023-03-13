Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BP p.l.c. (BP) was down -1.69%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BP p.l.c. (BP), which is $38.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.86 after opening rate of $39.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $38.91 before closing at $39.01.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, bp Expands Natural Gas Certification to 100% of its U.S. Onshore Upstream Operations. bpx energy, bp’s U.S. onshore upstream business, expands MiQ certification to all U.S. onshore facilities in Texas and Louisiana. You can read further details here

BP p.l.c. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.38 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $25.36 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BP p.l.c. (BP) full year performance was 32.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BP p.l.c. shares are logging -7.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.36 and $41.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5894877 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BP p.l.c. (BP) recorded performance in the market was 9.79%, having the revenues showcasing 13.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.34B, as it employees total of 65900 workers.

Analysts verdict on BP p.l.c. (BP)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the BP p.l.c. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.61, with a change in the price was noted +8.02. In a similar fashion, BP p.l.c. posted a movement of +26.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,265,258 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BP is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

BP p.l.c. (BP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BP p.l.c. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BP p.l.c., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.02%, alongside a boost of 32.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.03% during last recorded quarter.