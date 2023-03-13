Recent Change of 4.22% in the SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) is priced at $3.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.30 and reached a high price of $3.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.32. The stock touched a low price of $3.04.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results. Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth Accelerates; Operating Losses Notably Moderate. You can read further details here

SOPHiA GENETICS SA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.88 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) full year performance was -68.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOPHiA GENETICS SA shares are logging -70.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.68 and $11.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768003 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) recorded performance in the market was 67.96%, having the revenues showcasing 57.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 213.21M, as it employees total of 518 workers.

Analysts verdict on SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOPHiA GENETICS SA a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.47, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, SOPHiA GENETICS SA posted a movement of +52.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 88,952 in trading volumes.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SOPHiA GENETICS SA in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SOPHiA GENETICS SA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.12%, alongside a downfall of -68.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.99% during last recorded quarter.