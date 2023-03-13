Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is on the roll with an average volume of 42.48M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), which is $7.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.68 after opening rate of $7.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.28 before closing at $7.69.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Department of State Selects Palantir to Modernize Data Management for the Bureau of Medical Services. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it has been selected by the Department of State to provide the Bureau of Medical Services (MED) with a platform for effective data management and data-driven decision-making. This competitively awarded BPA contract is worth $99.6 million over five years. You can read further details here

Palantir Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.86 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/23.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) full year performance was -36.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.84 and $14.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41799728 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recorded performance in the market was 14.49%, having the revenues showcasing 3.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.16B, as it employees total of 3838 workers.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, Palantir Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -2.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,238,148 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Palantir Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Palantir Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.39%, alongside a downfall of -36.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.96% during last recorded quarter.