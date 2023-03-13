Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) was valued at $181.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $181.01 while reaching the peak value of $184.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $178.80. The stock current value is $179.51.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, Net Zero Goals: Moving From Why to How to Now. Originally published on TriplePundit.com. You can read further details here

Meta Platforms Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $236.86 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $88.09 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) full year performance was -9.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meta Platforms Inc. shares are logging -24.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.09 and $236.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25277924 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meta Platforms Inc. (META) recorded performance in the market was 49.17%, having the revenues showcasing 57.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 471.06B, as it employees total of 86482 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

During the last month, 31 analysts gave the Meta Platforms Inc. a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 136.07, with a change in the price was noted +52.75. In a similar fashion, Meta Platforms Inc. posted a movement of +41.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,729,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for META is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Meta Platforms Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.77%, alongside a downfall of -9.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.56% during last recorded quarter.