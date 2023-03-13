LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Quarterly Performance is 11.48%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) was valued at $15.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.00 while reaching the peak value of $16.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.38. The stock current value is $13.59.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, LSI Industries Introduces Strategic Plan Update, Five-Year Financial Targets. “Fast Forward” Strategy to Deliver $800 million in Net Sales and $100 million Adjusted EBITDA by FY28. You can read further details here

LSI Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 03/10/23, with the lowest value was $5.41 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/22.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) full year performance was 101.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LSI Industries Inc. shares are logging -15.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.41 and $15.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 624117 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) recorded performance in the market was 11.03%, having the revenues showcasing 11.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 447.25M, as it employees total of 1380 workers.

The Analysts eye on LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LSI Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.04, with a change in the price was noted +5.70. In a similar fashion, LSI Industries Inc. posted a movement of +72.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 192,730 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYTS is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

Raw Stochastic average of LSI Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.90%.

Considering, the past performance of LSI Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.24%, alongside a boost of 101.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.48% during last recorded quarter.