Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). It is currently valued at $5.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.35, after setting-off with the price of $5.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.10.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, HanesBrands Completes Refinancing of 2024 Maturities; Closes $900 Million Term Loan B Financing. HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced the completion of the refinancing of the last remaining series of its 2024 Notes. The Company successfully closed on an upsized new Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility in an aggregate principal amount of $900 million. The net proceeds from the Term Loan B Facility, together with the proceeds of the $600 million bond offering completed on February 14, 2023, were used to redeem all of the Company’s outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024 and 3.5% Senior Notes due 2024 and pay related fees and expenses. You can read further details here

Hanesbrands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.79 on 03/14/22, with the lowest value was $4.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) full year performance was -66.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hanesbrands Inc. shares are logging -66.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.07 and $15.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5634592 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) recorded performance in the market was -17.99%, having the revenues showcasing -18.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.87B, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Hanesbrands Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.68, with a change in the price was noted -2.55. In a similar fashion, Hanesbrands Inc. posted a movement of -32.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,414,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HBI is recording 9.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Raw Stochastic average of Hanesbrands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.12%, alongside a downfall of -66.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.76% during last recorded quarter.