Ford Motor Company (F) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Ford Motor Company (F) was valued at $12.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.43 while reaching the peak value of $12.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.00. The stock current value is $12.10.Recently in News on March 3, 2023, Ford’s Sustainability Chief Bob Holycross to Speak at Deutsche Bank ESG Conference on March 9. Ford Motor Company Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer Bob Holycross will participate in a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank Global ESG Conference on Thursday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Holycross will discuss a number of ESG topics, including its Ford+ plan for sustainable growth, transition to electric vehicles, progress toward meeting its carbon neutrality goal no later than 2050, and how it is building a responsible supply chain that respects human rights and protects the environment. You can read further details here

Ford Motor Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.80 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $10.61 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Ford Motor Company (F) full year performance was -22.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ford Motor Company shares are logging -28.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.10 and $16.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 73692523 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ford Motor Company (F) recorded performance in the market was 9.31%, having the revenues showcasing -2.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.63B, as it employees total of 173000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ford Motor Company (F)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Ford Motor Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.91, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, Ford Motor Company posted a movement of +3.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 58,567,211 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for F is recording 3.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.05.

Technical breakdown of Ford Motor Company (F)

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ford Motor Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.82%, alongside a downfall of -22.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.96% during last recorded quarter.