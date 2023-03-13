Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL). It is currently valued at $3.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.4599, after setting-off with the price of $3.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.08.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Edible Garden Announces Whole Foods Market Plans to Carry Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces and Chili-Based Products. Products to Initially Launch at Whole Foods Market Locations Across Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Divisions in Summer 2023. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares are logging -96.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $90.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 609541 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) recorded performance in the market was -49.05%, having the revenues showcasing -63.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.81M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Analysts verdict on Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Edible Garden AG Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.03, with a change in the price was noted -15.80. In a similar fashion, Edible Garden AG Incorporated posted a movement of -83.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,772 in trading volumes.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Edible Garden AG Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.05%. The shares increased approximately by 19.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.10% during last recorded quarter.