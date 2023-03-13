Canoo Inc. (GOEV) market price of $0.59 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Canoo Inc. (GOEV), which is $0.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.60 after opening rate of $0.5969 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5602 before closing at $0.58.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Canoo Inc. Announces $52.5 Million Registered Direct Offering. Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV) (the “Company” or “Canoo”), a high-tech advanced mobility company, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 50,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock together with warrants to purchase up to 50,000,000 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.05 per share and accompanying warrant, pursuant to a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share, will be initially exercisable beginning six months following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. You can read further details here

Canoo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2500 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5501 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) full year performance was -89.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canoo Inc. shares are logging -90.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10509228 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) recorded performance in the market was -51.92%, having the revenues showcasing -55.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 257.33M, as it employees total of 805 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Canoo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1583, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, Canoo Inc. posted a movement of -58.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,521,280 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOEV is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Canoo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Canoo Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.10%, alongside a downfall of -89.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.87% during last recorded quarter.