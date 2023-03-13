BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN), which is $2.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.66 after opening rate of $3.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.51 before closing at $4.13.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, U.S. Patent Filed for AI Based Technology as BYND Cannasoft Enters the Multibillion-Dollar Sextech Industry. BYND Cannasoft Subsidiary Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments LTD. filed US Provisional Patent Application 63/450,503 on March 7, 2023 covering the mechanical structure, operation, and controlling aspects of an additional smart female treatment device. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -83.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.12 and $16.38.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 613939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) recorded performance in the market was -30.89%, having the revenues showcasing -37.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.53M.

Analysts verdict on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of +5.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,599 in trading volumes.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.89%. The shares increased approximately by 11.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.67% during last recorded quarter.