Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Investing has never been easier

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is priced at $0.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.347 and reached a high price of $0.5121, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.34. The stock touched a low price of $0.3414.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Boxed To Provide Third Party Direct-To-Consumer Logistics for Colavita USA’s E-commerce Division. Leading Italian foods importer to outsource inventory management, fulfillment, and transportation services from Boxed. You can read further details here

Boxed Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.4500 on 04/26/22, with the lowest value was $0.1830 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) full year performance was -95.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxed Inc. shares are logging -96.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $12.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10333892 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) recorded performance in the market was 122.27%, having the revenues showcasing 36.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.21M, as it employees total of 250 workers.

The Analysts eye on Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Boxed Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4850, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Boxed Inc. posted a movement of -38.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,347,065 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

Raw Stochastic average of Boxed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Boxed Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.74%, alongside a downfall of -95.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.44% during last recorded quarter.