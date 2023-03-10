This is to seal it as KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) shares are up 317.86% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE). It is currently valued at $15.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.9989, after setting-off with the price of $15.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.57.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, KLX Energy Services Completes Acquisition of Greene’s Energy Group in a Deleveraging, Accretive All-Stock Transaction, Adding Scope and Scale to its Southwest Segment. Greene’s wellhead protection, flowback and well testing services augment KLX’s frac rental and flowback product lines. You can read further details here

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.63 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.64 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) full year performance was 47.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 317.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.64 and $18.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 536868 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) recorded performance in the market was -12.13%, having the revenues showcasing 6.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 176.89M, as it employees total of 1520 workers.

The Analysts eye on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.48, with a change in the price was noted +5.14. In a similar fashion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +51.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 258,353 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

Raw Stochastic average of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.35%.

Considering, the past performance of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.00%, alongside a boost of 47.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.59% during last recorded quarter.