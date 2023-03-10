The clock is ticking: Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

At the end of the latest market close, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) was valued at $19.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.88 while reaching the peak value of $20.025 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.66. The stock current value is $19.74.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Liberty Global Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Results. Achieved all 2022 guidance targets across our FMC Champions and exceeded our Full Company1 Distributable Cash Flow guidance at Liberty Global2. You can read further details here

Liberty Global plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.00 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $16.16 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) full year performance was -20.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liberty Global plc shares are logging -26.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.16 and $27.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 762562 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) recorded performance in the market was 1.60%, having the revenues showcasing 0.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.86B, as it employees total of 10100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.32, with a change in the price was noted +2.97. In a similar fashion, Liberty Global plc posted a movement of +17.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,795,481 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Global plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Liberty Global plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.69%, alongside a downfall of -20.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.51% during last recorded quarter.