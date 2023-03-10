Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is priced at $27.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.40 and reached a high price of $28.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.47. The stock touched a low price of $27.03.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Six Flags Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Performance. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported fourth quarter revenue of $280 million, Net Income of $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $99 million. For the full year, the company reported revenue of $1,358 million, Net Income of $109 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $465 million. You can read further details here

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.82 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $16.83 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) full year performance was -30.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares are logging -39.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.83 and $44.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2379311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) recorded performance in the market was 16.82%, having the revenues showcasing 22.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.10B, as it employees total of 1970 workers.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.41, with a change in the price was noted +7.19. In a similar fashion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted a movement of +36.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,956,847 in trading volumes.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.07%, alongside a downfall of -30.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.01% during last recorded quarter.