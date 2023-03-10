Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Quarterly Performance is -0.70%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) was valued at $28.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.31 while reaching the peak value of $28.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.30. The stock current value is $28.49.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Cardinal Health’s Outcomes™ collaborates with Signify Health to offer in-home medication therapy management. Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) today announced its collaboration with Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to offer in-home clinical and medication management services through its Outcomes™ business. This collaboration will help reduce costs and eliminate gaps in care for more than 2.3 million members nationwide to support their treatment journey from prescription to pharmacy to home. You can read further details here

Signify Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.88 on 08/22/22, with the lowest value was $10.70 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) full year performance was 89.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Signify Health Inc. shares are logging -4.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.70 and $29.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1537677 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) recorded performance in the market was -0.59%, having the revenues showcasing -0.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.77B, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.73, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, Signify Health Inc. posted a movement of -3.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,822,324 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGFY is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Technical rundown of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Raw Stochastic average of Signify Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Signify Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.00%, alongside a boost of 89.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.70% during last recorded quarter.