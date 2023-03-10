Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL). It is currently valued at $0.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.64, after setting-off with the price of $0.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5802 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.59.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Seelos Therapeutics Announces Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, announced today it has entered into an agreement with a life sciences-focused investment fund for the sale of 12,059,298 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 9,340,702 shares of common stock and common warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 26,750,000 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock and accompanying common warrants are being sold at a combined offering price of $0.525 per share, and the pre-funded warrants and accompanying common warrants are being sold at a combined offering price of $0.524 per pre-funded warrant. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants to be sold in the offering will be sold by Seelos. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable following the closing of the offering and will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share. The common warrants will not be exercisable until after the six-month anniversary of the closing of the offering, will have an exercise price of $0.60 per share and will expire on the date that is five and a half years following the closing of the offering. You can read further details here

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5200 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.4803 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) full year performance was -39.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -59.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $1.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 626622 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) recorded performance in the market was -10.34%, having the revenues showcasing -43.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.07M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8410, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -33.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 619,471 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEEL is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.35.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.06%, alongside a downfall of -39.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.10% during last recorded quarter.