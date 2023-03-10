SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX): Up ahead of its competition

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is priced at $1.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.26 and reached a high price of $1.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.23. The stock touched a low price of $1.12.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, SatixFy and Kythera Space Solutions Partner to Deliver Advanced Payload Solutions for LEO Constellations. Autonomous, dynamic, optimized LEO assets minimize operational costs and maximize performance. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SatixFy Communications Ltd. shares are logging -98.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $79.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 641986 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) recorded performance in the market was -85.59%, having the revenues showcasing -96.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.38M, as it employees total of 202 workers.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SatixFy Communications Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SatixFy Communications Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SatixFy Communications Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.59%. The shares increased approximately by -12.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -96.22% during last recorded quarter.