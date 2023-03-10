RXO Inc. (RXO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $22.55

At the end of the latest market close, RXO Inc. (RXO) was valued at $20.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.65 while reaching the peak value of $21.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.635. The stock current value is $20.81.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, RXO Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences. RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, Jamie Harris, chief financial officer and Jared Weisfeld, chief strategy officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RXO Inc. shares are logging -18.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.75 and $25.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774048 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RXO Inc. (RXO) recorded performance in the market was 20.99%, having the revenues showcasing 14.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.40B, as it employees total of 5600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RXO Inc. (RXO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the RXO Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Raw Stochastic average of RXO Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RXO Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.99%. The shares increased approximately by -0.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.85% during last recorded quarter.