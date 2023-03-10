Recent Change of -9.24% in the Noodles & Company (NDLS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Noodles & Company (NDLS). It is currently valued at $5.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.05, after setting-off with the price of $6.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.95.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Noodles & Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Fourth Quarter 2022 Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Increase 10.2%; Significant Expansion of Operating Margin and Restaurant Contribution Margin Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021. You can read further details here

Noodles & Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.84 on 03/16/22, with the lowest value was $4.25 for the same time period, recorded on 07/28/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Noodles & Company (NDLS) full year performance was -6.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Noodles & Company shares are logging -21.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.25 and $6.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 703256 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Noodles & Company (NDLS) recorded performance in the market was -1.64%, having the revenues showcasing 4.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 251.48M, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Noodles & Company (NDLS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Noodles & Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.77, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Noodles & Company posted a movement of +2.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 133,514 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NDLS is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Technical breakdown of Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Raw Stochastic average of Noodles & Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Noodles & Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.34%, alongside a downfall of -6.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.65% during last recorded quarter.