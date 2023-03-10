Recent Change of -1.18% in the The Progressive Corporation (PGR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Progressive Corporation (PGR), which is $142.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $144.77 after opening rate of $144.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $141.12 before closing at $143.76.

The Progressive Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $146.50 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $103.47 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/22.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) full year performance was 36.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Progressive Corporation shares are logging -3.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $102.29 and $146.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2671428 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Progressive Corporation (PGR) recorded performance in the market was 9.52%, having the revenues showcasing 8.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.24B, as it employees total of 55100 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the The Progressive Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.85, with a change in the price was noted +19.64. In a similar fashion, The Progressive Corporation posted a movement of +16.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,297,083 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGR is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical rundown of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.83%.

Considering, the past performance of The Progressive Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.68%, alongside a boost of 36.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.47% during last recorded quarter.