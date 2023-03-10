Here is why Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recent weekly performance of 51.00% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). It is currently valued at $1.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.45, after setting-off with the price of $1.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.1608 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.39.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Jeffs’ Brands to Acquire Amazon.uk Market Leader in the $2 Billion Market of Pest Control Products for $1.9 million. The U.K.-based company had approximately $5.8 million revenues in 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -48.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2105974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was 45.79%, having the revenues showcasing 8.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.92M.

The Analysts eye on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2730, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd posted a movement of +70.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 258,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFBR is recording 5.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Technical rundown of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.41%.

Considering, the past performance of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.79%. The shares increased approximately by 51.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.41% during last recorded quarter.