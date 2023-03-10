Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.18M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardant Health Inc. (GH), which is $25.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.645 after opening rate of $27.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.83 before closing at $26.94.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Guardant Health submits premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Shield™ blood test. Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that it has submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the final module of its premarket approval (PMA) application for Shield™, Guardant Health’s blood test to screen for colorectal cancer (CRC). You can read further details here

Guardant Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.72 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $24.63 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) full year performance was -58.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardant Health Inc. shares are logging -67.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.63 and $77.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 901121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardant Health Inc. (GH) recorded performance in the market was -7.54%, having the revenues showcasing -47.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.72B, as it employees total of 1793 workers.

The Analysts eye on Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardant Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.32, with a change in the price was noted -23.58. In a similar fashion, Guardant Health Inc. posted a movement of -48.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,733,124 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GH is recording 18.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 18.89.

Technical rundown of Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardant Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Guardant Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.62%, alongside a downfall of -58.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by -15.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.84% during last recorded quarter.