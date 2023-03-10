FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK). It is currently valued at $18.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.69, after setting-off with the price of $19.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.81.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Declares Total First Quarter 2023 Distribution of $0.70 per share, Increases Base Quarterly Distribution to $0.64 per share, and Guides Investors Toward Minimum Quarterly Supplemental Distributions for 2023 Totaling $0.06 per share, Equating to Minimum Total Quarterly Distributions for 2023 of $0.70 per share. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, and that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2023 distribution totaling $0.70 per share. You can read further details here

FS KKR Capital Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.44 on 03/14/22, with the lowest value was $16.70 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) full year performance was -18.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are logging -20.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.64 and $23.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 907602 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recorded performance in the market was 5.43%, having the revenues showcasing -0.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.29B.

Analysts verdict on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the FS KKR Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted a movement of +3.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,024,257 in trading volumes.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FS KKR Capital Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.32%, alongside a downfall of -18.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.86% during last recorded quarter.