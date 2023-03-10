Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.08M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), which is $7.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.02 after opening rate of $7.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.75 before closing at $7.97.Recently in News on March 3, 2023, Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2023. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. Today, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.035 per share for the first quarter of 2023, payable to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units. You can read further details here

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.06 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $6.24 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) full year performance was -13.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -21.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.24 and $10.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1916522 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) recorded performance in the market was 17.80%, having the revenues showcasing 16.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 667 workers.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.36, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of +18.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,160,393 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESRT is recording 2.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.82%, alongside a downfall of -13.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.42% during last recorded quarter.