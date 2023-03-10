Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO), which is $17.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.93 after opening rate of $16.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.585 before closing at $16.49.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, The Vita Coco Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Full Year Net Sales Increased 13% to $428 million Driven by Vita Coco Coconut Water Growth of 18%. You can read further details here

The Vita Coco Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.93 on 03/09/23, with the lowest value was $7.39 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) full year performance was 74.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares are logging 0.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.39 and $17.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 701362 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) recorded performance in the market was 27.60%, having the revenues showcasing 35.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 986.33M, as it employees total of 281 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the The Vita Coco Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.10, with a change in the price was noted +6.15. In a similar fashion, The Vita Coco Company Inc. posted a movement of +53.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 239,536 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COCO is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Raw Stochastic average of The Vita Coco Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Vita Coco Company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.74%, alongside a boost of 74.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.76% during last recorded quarter.