Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $1.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.48, after setting-off with the price of $1.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.355 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.48.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, Sale of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s Switzerland Business Receives Regulatory Approval. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today announced that the sale of the Company’s Switzerland business to Goldbach Group, an affiliate of TX Group, has received regulatory approval from the Swiss Competition Commission. The Company now expects the transaction to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the receipt of a customary tax ruling and completion of a transaction-related reorganization. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8050 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.9069 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -60.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -64.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $3.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1721654 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 29.52%, having the revenues showcasing 34.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 645.28M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3856, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -13.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,388,896 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.53%, alongside a downfall of -60.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.65% during last recorded quarter.