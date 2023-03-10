Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM). It is currently valued at $42.57. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $44.43, after setting-off with the price of $44.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.54.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, CIBC’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Meeting Materials Now Available. CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that materials for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), are now available, including the 2023 Management Proxy Circular. You can read further details here

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.81 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $39.40 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) full year performance was -31.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are logging -35.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.40 and $65.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 739382 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) recorded performance in the market was 5.24%, having the revenues showcasing -1.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.91B, as it employees total of 49530 workers.

Analysts verdict on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.45, with a change in the price was noted +0.67. In a similar fashion, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted a movement of +1.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 941,894 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CM is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.43%, alongside a downfall of -31.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.46% during last recorded quarter.