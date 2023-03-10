Boiling and ready to burst as Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) last month performance was 0.64%

At the end of the latest market close, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) was valued at $10.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.2108 while reaching the peak value of $10.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.2108. The stock current value is $10.23.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, /C O R R E C T I O N — Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited/. In the news release, Magnum Opus Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing, issued 30-Aug-2022 by Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first, second, and third sentences of the first paragraph have been corrected. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.23 on 03/10/23, with the lowest value was $9.74 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) full year performance was 2.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited shares are logging -0.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $10.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 937939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) recorded performance in the market was 1.44%, having the revenues showcasing 2.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 255.30M.

Specialists analysis on Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.06, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited posted a movement of +3.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 71,801 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA)

Raw Stochastic average of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.81%, alongside a boost of 2.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.25% during last recorded quarter.