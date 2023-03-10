Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Donâ€™t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Letâ€™s start up with the current stock price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), which is $7.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.73 after opening rate of $7.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.565 before closing at $7.57.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $7.93 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $3.93 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) full year performance was 35.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares are logging -5.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.93 and $7.93.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1253534 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) recorded performance in the market was 24.38%, having the revenues showcasing 29.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.62B, as it employees total of 115675 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.32, with a change in the price was noted +2.88. In a similar fashion, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. posted a movement of +62.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,473,511 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBVA is recording 1.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.28.

Technical breakdown of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.49%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 55.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.50%, alongside a boost of 35.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.77% during last recorded quarter.