Amgen Inc. (AMGN): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) was valued at $225.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $229.49 while reaching the peak value of $229.825 and lowest value recorded on the day was $225.40. The stock current value is $228.88.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 33rd ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13, 2023. Susan Sweeney, senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public. You can read further details here

Amgen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $296.67 on 11/08/22, with the lowest value was $223.30 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) full year performance was -1.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amgen Inc. shares are logging -22.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $223.30 and $296.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 903032 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amgen Inc. (AMGN) recorded performance in the market was -12.85%, having the revenues showcasing -19.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.53B, as it employees total of 25200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 261.93, with a change in the price was noted -21.62. In a similar fashion, Amgen Inc. posted a movement of -8.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,617,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMGN is recording 10.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Amgen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.75%, alongside a downfall of -1.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.90% during last recorded quarter.