A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a MP Materials Corp. (MP)

At the end of the latest market close, MP Materials Corp. (MP) was valued at $31.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.85 while reaching the peak value of $32.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.915. The stock current value is $30.10.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, MP Materials Elects Arnold W. Donald to Board. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) announced today that Arnold W. Donald has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Mr. Donald brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and a track record of value creation to MP Materials. He is the former President and CEO of Carnival Corporation and currently serves as a Director of Bank of America Corporation and Salesforce, Inc. You can read further details here

MP Materials Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.19 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $23.50 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) full year performance was -31.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MP Materials Corp. shares are logging -49.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.50 and $60.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2176226 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MP Materials Corp. (MP) recorded performance in the market was 23.97%, having the revenues showcasing -0.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.02B, as it employees total of 486 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MP Materials Corp. (MP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.76, with a change in the price was noted +0.73. In a similar fashion, MP Materials Corp. posted a movement of +2.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,036,523 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MP is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical breakdown of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MP Materials Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.93%, alongside a downfall of -31.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.86% during last recorded quarter.