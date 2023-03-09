Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), which is $22.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.33 after opening rate of $23.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.695 before closing at $24.70.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Changes to Woodside Board. Retirement of Dr Sarah Ryan and Dr Christopher Haynes from the Woodside Board. You can read further details here

Woodside Energy Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.93 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $19.11 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) full year performance was -8.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are logging -14.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.11 and $26.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 869446 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) recorded performance in the market was -5.12%, having the revenues showcasing -3.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.09B, as it employees total of 4427 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Woodside Energy Group Ltd a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.40, with a change in the price was noted +2.37. In a similar fashion, Woodside Energy Group Ltd posted a movement of +11.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 589,684 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Woodside Energy Group Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.13%, alongside a downfall of -8.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.81% during last recorded quarter.