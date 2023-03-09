Why is Genius Sports Limited (GENI) up 15.54% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genius Sports Limited (GENI). It is currently valued at $5.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.09, after setting-off with the price of $5.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.87 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.98.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, NBA and Genius Sports / Second Spectrum Expand Partnership to Deepen NBA League Pass Innovations With Enhanced Basketball Analytics and Develop New Next Gen Platform. Second Spectrum, a Genius Sports Limited Company, becomes an NBA League Pass Augmentation Provider and an Official NBA Team Basketball Analytics Provider. You can read further details here

Genius Sports Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) full year performance was 15.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Sports Limited shares are logging -8.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 650677 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recorded performance in the market was 48.88%, having the revenues showcasing 11.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.61, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, Genius Sports Limited posted a movement of +34.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 862,826 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genius Sports Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.11%, alongside a boost of 15.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.89% during last recorded quarter.